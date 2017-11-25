Spight lifts Northern Colorado over South Dakota 63-62

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Andre Spight had a career-high 28 points on Saturday and hit the go-ahead free throws with four seconds left to help Northern Colorado beat South Dakota 63-62 in the second night of the Sanford Pentagon Showcase.

Northern Colorado (4-2) trailed for most of the final 10 minutes after the Coyotes (5-2) went in front at 42-40. But the Bears stayed close and tied it at 54, 57 and 59 before first taking the lead at 61-60 on Jonah Radebaugh's pair of free throws with 29 seconds left.

South Dakota briefly retook the lead on Matt Mooney's jumper with 10 seconds left and also had Mooney's 3-point attempt that missed the rim at the buzzer.

Jordan Davis added 23 points for Northern Colorado, finishing eight short of 1,000 for his career.