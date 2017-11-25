Iowa State cruises past Western Illinois 70-45

THE BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones might have a chance to be competitive in Big 12 games if Lard can put it together night in and night out. After notching a double-double in his collegiate debut, Lard combined for just four points in his next two games. But Lard has a ton of raw talent, and Iowa State is in need of difference makers as it rebuilds in 2017-18. Lard added five rebounds in 16 minutes.

Western Illinois: The Leathernecks were the last team in the Summit League to lose a game — not bad for a team picked to finish last in that conference. Ancrum should be a problem for defences in the Summit this winter.

LINDELL WAS SWELL

Wigginton, perhaps the biggest recruit of the internet era for the Cyclones, added six assists, five rebounds and just one turnover in 27 minutes. He also hit four 3s, a promising development for a point guard playing largely off the ball now that Weiler-Babb is the primary ball handler. "My coaches stayed confident in me. My teammates stayed confident in me," Wigginton said.

FACTS AND FIGURES

Sophomore guard Jakolby Long sat out with a concussion after being elbowed in practice on Thursday. Prohm said he hoped Long, who is in concussion protocol, will be ready to return early next week. ...Donovan Jackson had nine points and Hans Brase had nine rebounds. ...Iowa State had 11 offensive rebounds. ...The Leathernecks starting backcourt, Ancrum and Kobe Webster, were just 9-of-28 shooting with six turnovers.

HE SAID IT

"He runs the floor really well every time we get it," Wigginton said of Lard. "He was a defensive presence down there too. He's a big body... (and) he's an energetic guy."

UP NEXT

Iowa State will take all of next week off before resuming its schedule by hosting Northern Illinois on Dec. 4.

Western Illinois hosts IUPUI on Tuesday.

By Luke Meredith, The Associated Press