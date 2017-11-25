Raptors cruise to 112-78 win over Hawks

Toronto, which improved to 12-7, scored 39 points in the second and faced no danger of another third-quarter meltdown that proved costly this week at New York and Indiana. The lead surged to 36 by the nine-minute mark of the third on Serge Ibaka's short jumper, and the Raptors went up a game-high 45 in the fourth.

"Coach challenged the team," Lowry said. "He specifically said for me and DeMar to come out with a little more assertiveness after the third quarters we've had the last couple of games."

Toronto's bench outscored the Hawks' reserves 43-14 by halftime as Powell, Jakob Poeltl and Pascal Siakam each scored in double figures.

There were plenty of second-quarter highlights for Toronto, but the best came in the final minute when Lowry ripped the ball from John Collins and passed upcourt to DeRozan at the 3-point line. DeRozan immediately did a tip-pass for an alley-oop that Siakam slammed down for a 67-39 lead.

The victory set the Raptors up for what could be an easy next three weeks, as they play just one opponent that's currently over .500.

TIP-INS

Raptors: DeRozan's streak of 113 consecutive games in double digits, one shy of Lowry's franchise-best mark, was snapped. ... In Friday's loss at Indiana, Lowry became the first Toronto player to have consecutive games in leading the team in points, rebounds and assists. ... F C.J. Miles missed his second straight game to stay home for his daughter's birth.

Hawks: C Miles Plumlee, acquired in the off-season trade that shipped Dwight Howard to Charlotte, finally made his Atlanta debut late in the fourth and went scoreless with no rebounds in nine minutes. The Hawks would like to get something more from Plumlee, who's in the second season of a four-year, $52 million contract, but has been sidelined recently with a strained quadriceps.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host Charlotte on Wednesday.

Hawks: Host Cleveland on Thursday.

By George Henry, The Associated Press