Oregon routs Oregon State 69-10 in the Civil War

Oregon senior Aidan Schneider kicked a 31-yard field goal early in the game, setting the school record for field goals with 50.

Freeman ran for a 2-yard touchdown to give him 59 for his career, tying the Pac-12 record with Simonton. The Ducks pushed the lead to 17-0 before the first quarter was over on Herbert's 29-yard scoring pass to Mitchell.

The Beavers narrowed it on Garretson's 43-yard scoring pass to Timmy Hernandez. But Oregon opened the second quarter with Herbert's 12-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Breeland.

Freeman ran for a 13-yard touchdown to break the Pac-12 record. He also moved into 10th place all time for rushing touchdowns, passing Nebraska's Eric Crouch and Nevada's Colin Kaepernick.

Freeman also surpassed 100 yards rushing in the first half, moving in to sixth place for rushing yards in the NCAA record book. The sturdy senior already holds school career records for rushing (5,621), rushing touchdowns (60), total touchdowns (64) and 100-yard rushing games (31).

Jaylon Redd ran for a 19-yard touchdown and Herbert added a 6-yard keeper before finding Mitchell again with a 53-yard touchdown pass.

Schneider made a 25-yard field goal in the third quarter to make it 55-7. Justin Hollins' 11-yard interception return for the Ducks extended the considerable lead midway through the quarter. It was the junior's first career interception.

Oregon State added Justin Choukair's 24-yard field goal. Oregon's Kani Benoit ran 47 yards for a touchdown in the final quarter. Benoit finished with 122 yards rushing.

Oregon's Elijah George was ejected for targeting on the third-quarter play that sent Garretson to the sideline.

Herbert was replaced late in the third quarter by Braxton Burmeister, who started in the five games while Herbert nursed his collarbone. Taylor Alie also saw time at quarterback in the season finale at Autzen.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oregon State: Junior running back Ryan Nall isn't saying what his plans are after this season. Nall is set to graduate after the winter term.

Oregon: The Ducks had 431 yards of offence in the first half alone. ... Oregon running back Tony Brooks-James was injured in the first half and did not return. ... Oregon's 52 first-half points were the most for an FBS level team in the half this season.

UP NEXT

Oregon awaits its bowl selection, while Oregon State heads into the off-season.

By Anne M. Peterson, The Associated Press