Smith leads Grambling back for 1st win, 82-76 over UTRGV

EDINBURG, Texas — Ivy Smith Jr. scored 14 of his 27 points in the last two minutes to secure Grambling's first win of the season, an 82-76 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday night.

Smith was 6 of 13 from the floor and made 14 of 17 free throw attempts. He also had six assists and six steals on the night. Axel Mpoyo added 16 points with 10 rebounds and Drake Wilks chipped in 11 for Grambling (1-4).

UT Rio Grande Valley took a 34-25 lead into the break, but quickly lost it as Grambling started the second half with an 18-6 run to go ahead 41-40 with 14:48 remaining. UTRGV retook the lead 50-47 at the 9:26 mark. Mpoyo drilled a 3-pointer and Wilks hit a jumper and a trey to go ahead 57-50 and Grambling held on for the win.

Xavier McDaniel Jr. had 28 points with 11 rebounds for the Vaqueros (3-4).