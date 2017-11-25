Knights win 5th straight with 2nd-period outburst

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Tomas Nosek, William Karlsson and Erik Haula scored in a 1:42 span of the second period and the Vegas Golden Knights went on to win their fifth straight, 4-2 over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.

Jonathan Marchessault had an empty-net goal right before the buzzer and an earlier pair of assists for the Knights. They improved to 3-0 against Arizona and solidified their spot in first place in the Pacific Division in their inaugural season.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Brendan Perlini scored in a third-period Coyotes comeback. Perlini's spectacular goal through traffic and past goalie Malcolm Subban cut the lead to 3-2 with 9:25 remaining.

The Coyotes, who had won four of their previous five, killed a four-minute, double-minor penalty by Jason Demers for high-sticking and had 3:24 left when play returned to five-on-five.

The Knights' first two goals came just 31 seconds apart.

Ekman-Larsson lost control of the puck and Nosek took it away. Nosek skated unchecked down the ice and knocked it past goalie Scott Wedgewood for a short-handed goal to make it 1-0 with at 7:23 of the second period. Seconds later, Vegas won the ensuing face-off and William Karlsson's one-timer put the Knights up 2-0 at the 7:54 mark.

Slightly more than a minute passed before the finale of the scoring barrage. Erik Haula knocked in the rebound after Marchessault's shot was blocked by Wedgewood and the Golden Knights led 3-0.

Wedgewood was replaced by Marek Langhamer.

Subban, in his first start in more than a month due to injury, had 23 saves.

The Coyotes appeared to strike first with 10:29 left in the first period when, on an Arizona power play, Jason Demers' slap shot found the back of the net. But the goal was waived off on a call of goaltender interference against Arizona's Derek Stepan, who appeared to bump Subban as the shot approached.