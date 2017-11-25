OHL Roundup: Bulldogs beat 67's 6-2

SPIRIT 4 FRONTENACS 3 (OT)

SAGINAW, Mich. — Mason Kohn found the back of the net 3:30 into overtime and added two assists to lift the Spirit past Kingston.

Cole Coskey, Brady Gilmour and Max Grondin supplied the rest of the offence for Saginaw (12-9-3). Cameron Lamour made 35 saves for the win in net.

Tyler Burnie, Jakob Brahaney and Jason Robertson scored for the Frontenacs (12-7-5), who got 26 stops from Jeremy Helvig.

---

GREYHOUNDS 8 PETES 3

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Jack Kopacka had two goals and an assist while Tim Gettinger scored once and tacked on two helpers as the Greyhounds routed Peterborough.

Keeghan Howdeshell, Ryan Roth, Conor Timmins, Hayden Verbeek and Joe Carroll rounded out the attack for Sault Ste. Marie (20-3-2). Tyler Johnson turned away 17 shots.

Adam Timleck struck twice and Bobby Dow had the other for the Petes (14-12-1). Hunter Jones made 36 saves in defeat.

---

GENERALS 7 COLTS 3

BARRIE, Ont. — Serron Noel scored once and assisted on two more Oshawa goals in its win over the Colts.

Hayden McCool, Allan McShane, Jack Studnicka, Domenico Commisso, Renars Krastenbergs and Matt Brassard also had goals for the Generals (10-13-2).

Alexey Lipanov, Joey Keane and Zachary Magwood found the back of the net for Barrie (13-7-3).

Cole Ceci turned away 36 shots for the win in net as Leo Lazarev combined with Kai Edmonds for 26 saves in defeat.

---

STORM 4 ATTACK 2

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Givani Smith had the winner in a three-goal second period as Guelph doubled up the Attack.

Isaac Ratcliffe, Cam Hillis and Cedric Ralph also scored for the Storm (12-9-3) and Nico Daws earned the win in net.

Jonah Gadjovich and Alan Lyszczarczyk scored for Owen Sound (13-9-2) and Riley Daniels suffered the loss between the pipes.

---

ICEDOGS 5 STEELHEADS 3

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Liam Ham and Bradey Johnson each scored twice to lead the IceDogs past Mississauga.

Akil Thomas also chipped in and Stephen Dhillon turned away 26 shots for Niagara (11-8-5).

Owen Tippett, Nicolas Hague and Trent Fox had goals for the Steelheads (11-12-1). Emanuel Vella started in net but was pulled after allowing five goals on 14 shots. Jacob Ingham replaced Vellas and stopped all 10 shots he faced.

---

By The Canadian Press