Weber State steamrolls Black Hills State 105-52

OGDEN, Utah — Brekkott Chapman poured in a career-high 29 points and Jerrick Harding added 24 points as Weber State rolled to a 105-52 victory over Division II member Black Hills State on Saturday night.

Chapman, a junior who had 22 points his freshman season, was just one point shy of his career high by halftime. He knocked down 7 of his 8 3-pointers, all four of his free throws and buried 9 of 12 shots for the game. Harding, meanwhile, made 9 of 10 shots, including all five of his 3-point attempts. The Wildcats (4-2) shot 65 per cent (39 of 60) from the floor, including 19 of their 29 3-pointers (65.5 per cent).

Fraser Malcolm topped the Yellow Jackets with 14 points, while reserve Patrick Mendes contributed 12 points.

Weber State led 58-35 by halftime and put the game out of reach with a 16-2 run to open the second half. Harding hit three 3-pointers and added a 3-point play during the run.