Etling's big night helps No. 19 LSU beat Texas A&M 45-21

Etling's previous LSU high for yards passing was 324 against Texas A&M last season. His career-high remains 485 yards passing for Purdue against Indiana in 2013.

The game was filled with miscues, including three turnovers on the first four series combined.

On the game's first play from scrimmage, Moore was stripped by Aggies' cornerback Charles Oliver after a short catch and safety Armani Watts recovered.

Three plays later, LSU cornerback Andraez "Greedy" Williams intercepted his fifth pass this season.

Two plays into A&M second series, running back Keith Ford fumbled on a hit by cornerback Kevin Toliver II and linebacker Donnie Alexander scooped and returned the ball 33 yards, setting up a field goal to make it 6-0.

While LSU led 20-0 in the second quarter, the Tigers squandered chances for more. One drive inside the A&M 10 stalled with a failed run on third-and-1, followed by Jack Gonsoulin's shanked field goal attempt. When Gonsoulin missed again from 48 yards late in the second quarter, LSU had outgained the Aggies 321-91.

The Aggies took momentum into halftime, converting a fourth-and-4 play and completing a 31-yard pass to Kirk to set up Trayveon Williams short touchdown run, which made it 20-7.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas A&M: The Aggies came in having won two straight and with a chance to finish equal with LSU and Mississippi State at 5-3 in the SEC. Instead, the Aggies looked anemic and out of sorts on offence much of the game, and their defence eventually wore down.

LSU: The Tigers, who outgained the Aggies 601-282 in total yards, largely dominated and had only themselves to blame for the Aggies getting close in the third quarter. But LSU didn't tighten up and continued to play relentlessly until finally pulling away for a convincing victory that should help secure a bid to one of the more attractive bowls around New Year's Day.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M is bowl eligible and finds out its destination when bids are announced on Dec. 5.

LSU also awaits its bowl fate on Dec. 5.

By Brett Martel, The Associated Press