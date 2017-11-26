Etling's big night helps No. 19 LSU down Texas A&M 45-21

Etling's previous LSU high for yards passing was 324 against Texas A&M last season. His career-high remains 485 yards passing for Purdue against Indiana in 2013.

Nick Starkel passed for 227 yards and two touchdowns for the Aggies, who twice cut LSU's lead to just six points in the third quarter. But he was intercepted three times and the Aggies also lost a fumble. Trayveon Williams had short touchdown run that cut LSU's lead to 20-7 shortly before halftime.

Christian Kirk caught seven passes for 78 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown which made it 27-21.

But LSU responded with a five-play, 71-yard touchdown drive that included Etling's 33-yard completion to Gage and his scoring pass to Moore.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas A&M: The Aggies came in with a chance to finish equal with LSU and Mississippi State at 5-3 in the SEC. Instead, the Aggies looked anemic and out of sorts on offence much of the game, and their defence eventually wore down.

LSU: The Tigers, who outgained the Aggies 601-282 in total yards, had themselves to blame for A&M getting close in the third quarter. But LSU didn't fold. The Tigers were relentless and pulled away again for a convincing victory that should secure a bid to one of the more attractive bowls around New Year's Day.

DEFENDING SUMLIN

Aggies players acknowledged they were aware of scrutiny on Sumlin, but didn't seem to appreciate it.

"It's a shame that if you don't win 10 games in this league that your coach is automatically on the chopping block," linebacker Cullen Gillaspia said. "We went out and fought for him and I'll continue to fight for him. He's my coach."

BY THE NUMBERS

Gage finished with 81 yards on just four receptions. Chark caught five passes for 86 yards.

Running back Derrius Guice rushed for 127 yards on 28 carries, including powerful 1-yard TD in which he willed his way across the goal line, twisting and churning through several tacklers. Williams rushed for 106 yards and one TD. His 77-yard gain on a direct snap set up Chark's TD.

EARLY MISCUES

There were three turnovers on the first four series.

Moore was stripped by Aggies' cornerback Charles Oliver on the game's first play from scrimmage.

Three plays later, LSU cornerback Andraez "Greedy" Williams intercepted his fifth pass this season.

Two plays into A&M's second series, running back Keith Ford fumbled on a hit by cornerback Kevin Toliver II and linebacker Donnie Alexander returned the ball 33 yards, setting up a field goal to make it 6-0.

EJECTED

Texas A&M safety Derrick Tucker was ejected for targeting after a helmet-to-helmet hit on Guice in the fourth quarter. Later, Aggies receiver Clyde Chriss was thrown out for his involvement in a scuffle on the LSU sideline after LSU linebacker Devin White's interception.

UP NEXT

Both teams await bowl bids that will be announced on Dec. 5.

___

For more AP college football coverage: http://www.collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Brett Martel, The Associated Press