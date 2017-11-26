Mitchell scores 37 to lead No. 9 Ohio State to 94-82 OT win

Smith's presence helped Stanford outrebound the Buckeyes 45-39, while the Cardinal also got significant contributions from its reserves, as its bench outscored Ohio State's 27-5.

But it wasn't enough, as the Buckeyes stymied the Cardinal down the stretch. Stanford missed its last six field goal attempts, and was held scoreless for the final 2:51 of overtime.

"We didn't play very well early on, but give Stanford credit, I thought they played excellent and their defence was really good," Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff said. "But as the game went on, we started to get back to moving the ball side-to-side, and when we did that and made the extra pass, we got great shots.

"When Asia took over at the point, she made great decisions, she had some huge baskets, and she made sure she got other people involved."

The Cardinal held a 33-26 lead at halftime, as it established itself early behind Smith's impressive inside play and the Wilson's long-range game. The duo accounted for 22 of Stanford's 33 points, as Smith had a double-double at the half with 10 points and 10 rebounds and Wilson hit 4 of 5 from beyond the 3-point line.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: Mitchell, who became the NCAA all-time leader for 3-pointers one night earlier, was kept in check by Stanford's perimeter defence in the first half. The 5-foot-8 guard was 0 for 6 from the field — including 0 for 3 from 3-point range — but did go 6 for 7 from the free throw line. Mitchell didn't get her first field goal of the game until the 8:49 mark of the third quarter. She didn't hit her first 3-pointer until 9:54 of the fourth quarter.

Ohio State: No rest for the Buckeyes, as they continue the busiest portion of their season. They will have played nine of their 30 regular season games over the first three weeks of the campaign, including a date with No. 16 Duke next week.

TURNING POINT

Doss' go-ahead 3-pointer in the fourth quarter fueled an 8-2 run that gave the Buckeyes the momentum they needed to climb back into the game and eventually force overtime.

BAD BOY BILL

Sitting courtside was former Detroit Piston Bill Laimbeer, scouting potential players for the WNBA Draft. The two-time NBA champion was named head coach and President of Basketball Operations of the Las Vegas WNBA team that will play in the Mandalay Bay Events Center. The San Antonio franchise announced it would move to Las Vegas in October.

HOMECOMING

Former Cardinal Lindy LaRocque, in her first season on the bench as an assistant under coach Tara Vanderveer, returned to her hometown, where she starred at Durango High School. Stanford appeared in the Final Four each season during her undergraduate career and advanced to the national title game in 2010.

UP NEXT

Stanford travels to play San Francisco on Wednesday.

Ohio State gets four days off before travelling to play No. 16 Duke on Thursday, in a nationally televised game on ESPN 2.

By W.G. Ramirez, The Associated Press