Bowl bound: Utah beats Colorado 34-13 behind RB Zack Moss

SALT LAKE CITY — This was not the season Utah dreamt of in August as the players and coaching staff had aspirations of winning a Pac-12 South division title and earning a chance at a conference championship. The Utes, however, were all smiles Saturday after finishing the regular season with a .500 record.

Zack Moss ran for a career-high 196 yards and two touchdowns as Utah defeated Colorado 34-13 in the regular-season finale to earn win No. 6 and officially become bowl eligible.

"It takes some of the sting out of a frustrating season," Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. "This team was close. They're fighters. As frustrating as some of those losses were, to have them pull themselves back together and have another effort like tonight was a credit to them.

"(A bowl game is) a big positive. ... It beats the alternative. If we're sitting here at 5-7 and not going, we're feeling pretty lousy."

The Buffaloes (5-7, 2-7 Pac-12) will miss the post-season and finish last in the Pac-12 South division one year after playing in the conference title game.

The Utes (6-6, 3-6) had one goal after they followed a 4-0 start with four straight losses — send the seniors to a bowl. Utah accomplished that and will now play in a fourth straight bowl game.

Quarterback Tyler Huntley missed the regular-season finale due to an undisclosed injury, but it didn't matter as Moss repeatedly waltzed through a Colorado unit that began the day ranked No. 102 in the nation in run defence. The sophomore had 78 rushing yards in the first quarter while Colorado had 79 total. The Buffaloes were outgained 340-119 in the first half and the Utes led 28-0 at halftime.

"That dude right there is something else," quarterback Troy Williams said about Moss. "I don't know how many people he ran over tonight. It was like playing on Madden, like Jerome Bettis in his prime. Just running dudes over."

Moss piled up the highlight runs, but a two-yard touchdown to go up 14-0 in the first quarter drew audible gasps throughout the stadium. He took the handoff and ran over a defender in the hole, then stepped over him in the end zone like the famous Allen Iverson-Tyronn Lue video. Moss ran over a defender and through the arms of another for his first score. The offensive line played well and opened holes, but Moss repeatedly ran violently over and through defenders. He surpassed 1,000 yards and now gives Utah a 1,000-yard rusher for a fourth consecutive season.

"Just wanted to will this team to a win," Moss said. "My coach said this whole week that it was going to go through (the running backs) room. ... I always play physical but I tried to do a little bit more this week."