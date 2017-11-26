Kovalev knocks out Shabranskyy in 2nd round of title fight

On the HBO undercard, Sullivan Barrera, who defected from Cuba nearly a decade ago, outpointed Felix Valera in a light heavyweight fight marred by a series of low blows.

Valera clowned around in many rounds, even sticking out his tongue at one point. He needed more lefts like the one that stunned and floored Barrera in the opening moments of the fight. He also needed to avoid throwing low blows: Valera, of the Dominican Republic, was docked points three times. The second time, in the sixth infuriated Barrera, who had his best round.

But Barrera, who also scored a first-round knockdown, was penalized for a low shot in the ninth.

The decision was unanimous for Barrera, whose only loss in 22 fights was to Ward. He's won four straight since, including knocking out Shabaranskyy, and is in line for a title fight, although Kovalev seems to have his sights set elsewhere.

In a matchup of two former super featherweight champions, Yuriorkis Gamboa of Cuba, a 2004 Olympic gold medallist , took a majority decision from Jason Sosa that was derisively booed by the crowd. Gamboa (28-2) won 96-92 and 95-93 on two scorecards, with one judge having it 94-94.

Gamboa twice slipped to the canvas during the 10-round bout, and when Sosa was credited with a knockdown in the seventh round, it was from a punch that appeared to miss with the Cuban off-balance. Gamboa was penalized a point in the final round for holding, and Sosa fell to 20-3-4 with his second straight defeat. He was beaten by WBO champion Vasyl Lomachenko in April.

"I didn't have enough time to train," Gamboa claimed. "I only had three weeks. I needed two or three more weeks to lose the weight correctly.

"Of course, the decision was good. I think I won every round, except for the knockdown and the point deduction."

Russia's Bakhram Murtazaliev knocked out Carlos Galvan of Colombia in the fifth round of their super welterweight event. Murtazaliev is now 11-0 with nine knockouts. He dominated the first four rounds before dropping Galvan twice to finish matters. Galvan fell to 16-6-1.

