Sanders' record day leads Air Force past Utah State 38-35

Aaren Vaughns and Gerold Bright each had rushing scores of more than 70 yards in the opening minutes for Utah State (6-6, 4-4), while freshman Jordan Love threw for 284 yards, including two touchdowns to Ron'quavion Tarver in the fourth. Vaughns took an end around and weaved around a backpedaling defence to give the Aggies a 7-0 lead 1:51 into the first quarter. Then, on the Aggies' next offensive snap, Bright went to the house untouched to make it 14-3.

Following a defensive stop on the goal line in the fourth, Love led a 99-yard drive with a 46-yard pass to Savon Scarver and a 24-yard TD to Tarver to make it 28-24. Air Force retook the lead when Grant Ross' strip-sack of Love was recovered in the end zone by Santo Coppola a few minutes later. But the freshman quarterback again responded - putting the Aggies up with a 22-yard TD to Tarver with 5:28 remaining.

"We knew we were going to have to make as many plays as possible," Love said. "It hurts a lot to not be able to get it done tonight."

THE TAKEAWAY

Utah State: The Aggies were carried by their running game early on, but their freshman quarterback carried the load late. They will return to a bowl game for the sixth time in seven seasons.

Air Force: The Falcons, who are not bowl eligible for the first time since 2013, may have found their future quarterback in Sanders.

QUICK START

Utah State's long rushing touchdowns in the opening minutes marked the first time the Aggies had multiple touchdown runs of at least 70 yards in the same game, according to the team.

"I thought our offensive line blocked well and we hit some creases," Wells said. "We have some athletic kids and they got some space and they did a nice job of finishing those runs off."

WHAT A KICK

Kicker Luke Strebel became the all-time leader in points at Air Force with 254. He said he bit his tongue with all the celebratory helmet slaps and head butts.

"That's a kicker moment for you," he said.

UP NEXT

Utah State: The Aggies will have to wait to find out their bowl pairing.

Air Force: The Falcons host Stony Brook to open the 2018 season.

By Brent W. New, The Associated Press