Hudec not giving up on next Olympic dream

A month after an eighth surgery on his right knee, Hudec said Alpine Canada made it so financially onerous for him to race, that he was essentially being forced to retire.

Alpine Canada countered that Hudec wasn't willing to demonstrate post-surgery progress and fitness in supervised testing and left him off the team for the 2016-17 season.

Hudec's parents fled Czechoslovakia in 1982 when he was a baby. They made their way to Alberta a few years later and Hudec grew up ski racing in the Banff area.

Racing in Czech colours and well down the start order because his world ranking had dropped, Hudec finished outside the top 40 in World Cup races last season.

His best result was 32nd in super-G at the world championship.

Hudec's history of skiing fast when he was banged up and lacked fitness makes him believe the big results are still in him.

"I knew I had one more year in me at least," he said. "I knew if my equipment was good, felt comfortable on my skis and was fairly fit, I knew I could ski fast."

But an epic tumble during spring training in May meant another surgery on a right knee that's on familiar terms with a scalpel. He also injured his shoulder and broke his finger in the crash.

His shoulder not healing over the summer, Hudec underwent surgery to repair his damaged labrum, rotator cuff and bicep in October. So once again, he has started a ski season with little preparation.

Hudec needs World Cup points, which means climbing back into the top 30 finishers, in order to claim one of five spots on the Czech Olympic team.

In Lake Louise, Alta., where he won World Cup downhill gold in 2007, Hudec finished 72nd in a field of 74 on Saturday.

"I'm not here to win obviously. I am here to get miles though," he said. "I do need the miles."

The men head to the next World Cup stop in Beaver Creek, Colo., but Hudec intends to stay in Lake Louise.

He can be a forerunner for the women's World Cup races this week, which gives him reps on a quality course.

Collecting FIS points in December's Nor Am races in Lake Louise can improve his ranking and thus his start number for World Cups.

"I just want to finish my career on something that I didn't have excuses for, the skis didn't feel good or this didn't work for me or that," Hudec said.

"I just wanted to feel good physically and have skis that I feel awesome on and then just tried to go for it. If it works, it works. If it doesn't, it doesn't."

By Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press