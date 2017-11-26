Deportivo and Athletic Bilbao draw 2-2 in Spanish league

MADRID — Deportivo La Coruna and Athletic Bilbao played to a 2-2 draw that kept both teams near the bottom of the Spanish league on Sunday.
Athletic, winless in five matches, was ahead twice but couldn't hold on to victory at Riazor Stadium in La Coruna.
Markel Susaeta opened the scoring for the visitors and Adrian Lopez equalized before halftime. Inaki Williams put Athletic in front again early in the second half and Fabian Schar evened the match again near the end.
Athletic twice hit the post, including with a close-range shot by Williams when the score was 2-2.
Athletic is sitting 15th in the standings with 13 points from 13 matches. It hasn't won in the league since a 1-0 result against Sevilla last month. The Bilbao club has drawn two in a row in the league.
Deportivo, coming off two straight losses, is in 17th place with 12 points, just outside the relegation zone.
Leader Barcelona plays at second-place Valencia later Sunday.
___
LOSING STREAK OVER
Las Palmas held Real Sociedad to a 2-2 draw to end its eight-match losing streak in the league.
Tana put Las Palmas ahead in the 21st and Willian Jose equalized for the hosts 10 minutes later. Adnan Januzaj gave Sociedad the lead in the 62nd, and Jonathan Viera made it 2-2 five minutes later.
Las Palmas hadn't earned points since a 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao in September. Its only win in its last 10 matches came at Deportivo La Coruna in the Copa del Rey last month.
Seventh-place Sociedad had won three of its last four games in all competitions, including two straight at home.
Las Palmas is second-to-last in the 20-team standings with seven points, one more than last-place Alaves.
___
More AP Spanish soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LaLiga
___
Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni
By Tales Azzoni, The Associated Press
