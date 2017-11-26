France beats Belgium 3-2 to win its 10th Davis Cup title

Noah, the last Frenchman to win a Grand Slam singles tournament back in 1983 at the French Open, was appointed the country's captain two years ago. He captained the team to a third victory after winning the Davis Cup title in 1991 and 1996.

Goffin, the best player of the final, had earlier pushed the tie into a fifth match with an impressive demolition of Tsonga.

The seventh-ranked Goffin, who also won his opening singles without dropping a set, delivered a superb performance to defeat France's top player.

Tsonga served extremely well in the first set and had six chances to break Goffin, but his Belgian rival weathered some blistering groundstrokes and showed nerves of steel on important points.

Goffin saved a set point with a forehand winner at 6-5 and sealed the tiebreaker on his first chance, with a backhand winner down the line.

"I missed several chances in the first set, I should have been more opportunistic," Tsonga said. "After, it was complicated, he played more relaxed and there was not much I could do."

Goffin broke for a 4-2 lead in the second set after Tsonga double faulted, and broke twice in the third set after pressuring the Frenchman into many mistakes.

Goffin has been in terrific form recently and was runner-up at the ATP Finals last week in London, where he defeated both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Despite fatigue and an ailing knee, Goffin carried his London form into the northern French city of Lille, where he swept past Pouille on Friday before Tsonga levelled at 1-1 with a straight-set win over Darcis. The French won Saturday's doubles.

