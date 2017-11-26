Aussies beat Canada in rugby league semifinal

SYDNEY, Australia — Australia ran in 11 tries to Canada's one as the defending champion Jillaroos defeated the Canada Ravens 58-6 in Sunday's semifinal at the Rugby League World Cup.

The lopsided result was not unexpected. Canada's women's program is in its infancy and Australia had blanked Canada 88-0 earlier in group play.

Canada's earlier win over Papua New Guinea and its enthusiastic approach won the Ravens kudos at the tournament, however.

The Australian women will face three-time champion New Zealand in Saturday's final in Brisbane, part of a doubleheader with the men's final. The Kiwis hammered England 58-6 in Sunday's other semifinal.