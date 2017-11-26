Napoli beats Udinese 1-0 to move top of Serie A, Roma draws

Roma had won its last six meetings with Genoa, home and away, but was frustrated at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

Stephan El Shaarawy broke the deadlock just before the hour, firing Alessandro Florenzi's delightful cross into the bottom left corner.

However the match changed eight minutes later when, with Roma seemingly in control, De Rossi was sent off for slapping Gianluca Lapadula in the face.

Lapadula converted the resulting penalty.

Roma could have won the match late on but Kevin Strootman hit the crossbar.

The capital side slipped seven points behind Napoli, although it has a game in hand.

MONTELLA UNDER PRESSURE

AC Milan faltered again as it was held to a 0-0 draw at home to Torino, piling more pressure on coach Vincenzo Montella.

Milan, which spent more than 200 million euros (nearly $250 million) on new players in the off-season, has won just two of its past nine matches.

Nikola Kalinic hit the post early on while both Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and his Torino counterpart Salvatore Sirigu pulled off stunning saves.

Kalinic had a couple of efforts saved and wasted other opportunities. He was jeered by the fans when he was substituted and reacted by sarcastically applauding.

Patrick Cutrone had the ball in the back of the net in stoppage time but he was offside.

By Daniella Matar, The Associated Press