Hamburger SV beats Hoffenheim 3-0 in Bundesliga

BERLIN — Hamburger SV defeated Hoffenheim 3-0 for its second consecutive Bundesliga win at home on Sunday.

With five defeats from five away games so far, Hamburg was banking on points at home to stay above the relegation zone following Freiburg's defeat of Mainz on Saturday.

Serge Gnabry should have put Hoffenheim ahead in the second minute before an own-goal from Kevin Akpoguma at the other end. Douglas Santos fired in a low cross that Akpoguma turned past his own goalkeeper with Hamburg forward Jann-Fiete Arp lurking just behind.

Bobby Wood struck the post for Hamburg after the break, Filip Kostic drew a good save from Oliver Baumann, and the 17-year-old Arp drew an even better one, before Kostic finally scored the side's second with a quarter-hour remaining.