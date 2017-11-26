Guay withdraws from World Cup super-G

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Back problems continue to plague Canadian ski star Erik Guay as he withdrew from Sunday's World Cup super-G race in Lake Louise, Alta.

The 36-year-old from Mont-Tremblant, Que., is the reigning super-G champion after winning gold in St. Moritz, Switzerland, in February.

Guay also pulled out of Saturday's downhill, which was won by Swiss skier Beat Feuz.

Back issues limited Guay's training prior to arriving in Lake Louise. He says his back worsened in Friday's training run.