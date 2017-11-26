American Shiffrin leads after 1st run of World Cup slalom

KILLINGTON, Vt. — Mikaela Shiffrin, competing in front of another huge crowd at Killington, took a healthy lead after the first run of the women's World Cup slalom on Sunday.

The American, who won the slalom at Killington last year when the World Cup returned to Vermont for the first time since 1978, finished the first run in 49.57 seconds, 0.89 ahead of Switzerland's Wendy Holdener. Bernadette Schild of Austria was in third place, 1.29 seconds back.

Petra Vlhova of Slovakia has won the last two World Cup slalom races, including the first of this season in Levi, Finland. She was fifth after the first run on Sunday, finishing in 51.02, 1.45 seconds behind Shiffrin.

The first run took place under grey skies, with wind whipping snow squalls across the course. The wind and limited visibility affected racers at times. The first 10 skiers had little problem, but some later runners were clearly struggling to see the course.