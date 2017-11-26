Saints facing high-powered Rams without top 2 cornerbacks

The New Orleans Saints are facing Jared Goff and the high-powered Rams without their top two cornerbacks.

Marshon Lattimore is out with an ankle injury, and Ken Crawley has an abdominal injury. Lattimore is missing only his second game of the season, while Crawley had played in every game during the Saints' eight-game winning streak after missing New Orleans' two season-opening losses.

The Rams are without leading receiver Robert Woods, who sprained his left shoulder last week in Minnesota. Woods leads Los Angeles with 47 receptions and 703 yards receiving.

The 49ers will be without starting right tackle Trent Brown against the Seahawks. Brown hurt his shoulder in practice Wednesday and is inactive.