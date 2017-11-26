US women's luge has a 3-medal, 1-Olympic-berth day

Erin Hamlin is going to the Olympics for the fourth and final time. Emily Sweeney is now a World Cup gold medallist . Summer Britcher won two medals in the span of about an hour.

The three top American women's luge athletes all had things to celebrate on Sunday in Winterberg, Germany. Sweeney and Britcher finished first and second in a sprint race, Britcher took third in the women's singles event and Hamlin officially clinched her spot on the U.S. Olympic Team with a fourth-place singles finish.

"I could not be happier," said Hamlin, the 2014 Olympic bronze medallist and two-time world champion who will retire after this season — confirming her long-awaited decision after clinching the Olympic spot.

The gold-silver sprint finish by Sweeney and Britcher was the best showing by USA Luge in any singles race on a European track. The U.S. has taken two medals in races before, and Hamlin, Sweeney and Britcher swept the podium at a World Cup in Lake Placid, New York, two seasons ago, but American women never had a day like this across the Atlantic until now.

Sweeney had her standard huge, megawatt-bright smile on the podium after the sprint victory. Her mind, though, was still processing what happened earlier Sunday in the singles race — when she had a chance to virtually clinch her first Olympic berth but struggled in the second run and finished eighth.

She's still likely to make the team. But until it happens, she'll feel the pressure.

"Our team is very capable of coming back with hardware from the games and that's the goal this year," Sweeney said. "It's not to have these little wins — which is great, and I am excited, and I know that I should feel very grateful. I am very grateful for that opportunity to be on top of the podium. Not everyone gets that opportunity. I'm just blinded by what my goal is this season, I think."

Hamlin going to the Olympics was expected and the clinching — while significant — was little more than a formality. So, too, was her announcement that this season will be the end of her career.

"I can now officially, officially, tell everybody that I'm done, done," Hamlin said.

Sweeney had four World Cup medals before Sunday, all of them silver, one of them coming in a relay. Britcher had six medals, all of them coming in North America. But now Sweeney has a win on her resume, and Britcher went from possessing zero World Cup medals from races on European tracks to winning two in the span of about an hour.