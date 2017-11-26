Veteran sack-master Suggs makes case to join Ravens elite

Maybe so, but stopping Suggs has been — and still is — a significant part of every opposing coach's game plan.

Houston head coach Bill O'Brien, who was an assistant with the New England Patriots from 2007-11, said this week: "I do not think it matters how old he is. He is playing just like he did when I started calling plays against him in New England. He is a very active player. He does a great job of setting the edge. You better know where he is on every play."

Lewis was an outstanding linebacker with Baltimore for 17 years and Reed enjoyed 12 years as an exceptional safety with the Ravens. More than that, they were known for their leadership.

Suggs learned that quality from both of them, and now fills that role through example and with a strong voice in the locker room and on the field.

"This year he's stepped up his leadership, more so than last year and year's past. We need him do that," Weddle said.

"He's always been great in meetings for the young guys. But now, leading in the weight room and showing his commitment during the off-season, I think that's carried over. For one, he's playing great this year and two, the young guys see that."

Safety Tony Jefferson joined the Ravens in March after spending four years with the Arizona Cardinals.

Jefferson was quite familiar with Suggs' trash-talking and his ability to get around the edge, but he never knew how good Suggs was at motivating his teammates.

"A tremendous leader, one of the best I've been around my entire life," Jefferson said. "He's exceeded my expectations from what I heard before I got here. Just a great pro. First one here, the last to leave. And, even at the age he's at, he's still rolling."

Suggs shrugs off questions about whether he will return next year, but it's a virtual certainty that he won't be playing out his career anywhere but in Baltimore.

"I love being a Raven," he said. "It's in my DNA."

By David Ginsburg, The Associated Press