Sterling winner sinks Huddersfield to keep City run going

HUDDERSFIELD, England — Manchester City's winning run in the Premier League looked to be coming to an end but Raheem Sterling had other ideas.

Sterling scored six minutes from time to give City a 2-1 comeback victory at Huddersfield on Sunday. The win saw Pep Guardiola's side equal a club record with its 11th straight league win and restored an eight-point lead at the top of the table.

City's 37 points from 13 games is the highest points total for any team at this stage of a Premier League season.

Having handed Manchester United its first league defeat of the season, Huddersfield had another famous victory in its sights when Christopher Schindler's header deflected in via Nicolas Otamendi in added time at the end of the first half.

However, City levelled just two minutes after the break when Sergio Aguero converted a penalty after Sterling had been brought down.

There was some fortune attached to the winning goal. Substitute Gabriel Jesus had his shot saved, but it popped up into Sterling's midriff and looped into the top corner.

It wasn't Sterling's first late winner of the season for City. The England winger scored deep into stoppage time at Bournemouth in August to secure a 2-1 victory.

In the past, Sterling has faced criticism for failing to add end product to his prodigious dribbling skills and pace but this campaign he has been prolific in front of goal.

His goal at Huddersfield was his 12th in 18 appearances in all competitions this season.

Rajiv van La Parra was shown a red card after the final whistle went following an altercation with Leroy Sane. Huddersfield is 11th, five points clear of the relegation zone.