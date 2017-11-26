Small's 23 & 10 lift No. 15 Maryland women past Miami 79-71

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Ieshia Small had a career game with her first double-double, Kaila Charles also had a double-double and No. 15 Maryland held off Miami 79-71 on Sunday to win the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament.

Small had 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, both career highs, and Charles had 18 points and 12 boards for the Terrapins (5-2). Small was 7 of 10 from the floor and 9 of 10 from the foul line.

There were eight ties and 10 lead changes. Small tied the game at 30 with a jumper and Charles followed with a basket to put the Terps on top for good. Small made four free throws, giving her 14 points in the half and the Terps a 36-35 lead.

Miami (4-2) trailed by as many as nine points in the third quarter but Mykea Gray had nine of her 21 points to close the gap to 58-57 entering the fourth quarter. Gray, a freshman, has four 20 point games. Maryland inched ahead with back-to-back layups by Channise Lewis ending a 6-0 run that gave Maryland a 73-63 lead with 4:08 to play. Miami only made 2 of 12 shots in the last five minutes.