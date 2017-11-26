AP source: Florida targets Dan Mullen as next football coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A person familiar with the search tells The Associated Press that Florida has targeted Mississippi State's Dan Mullen as its next football coach.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Sunday because the Gators and Mullen were still working toward a deal. Yahoo Sports first reported Florida's intentions.

The expected move would reunite Florida with Mullen, who helped develop quarterbacks Alex Smith, Tim Tebow and Dak Prescott.

Spurned by Chip Kelly and seemingly unwilling to risk waiting for UCF's Scott Frost to possibly do the same, Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin turned to Mullen. Stricklin and Mullen worked together in Starkville, Mississippi, from 2009 to 2016. Stricklin was Mississippi State's athletic director for seven of those years.