Backlash from Vols fans over Tennessee's interest in Schiano

"Greg's been a close friend for 20-plus years," Meyer said. "He's an elite person, elite father, elite husband, and that carries over to how he handles his players. Excellent coach, excellent person."

That didn't stop Tennessee fans from voicing their displeasure with Tennessee's decision to consider Schiano for the Volunteers' coaching vacancy.

About 100 people gathered on Tennessee's campus to protest a potential Schiano hire, with many of them holding signs with various messages such as "Schia-NO."

At a rock on campus where students often paint various messages, the words "Schiano covered up child rape at Penn State," appeared Sunday.

"The accusations that he knew what was going on at Penn State, whether that's true or not, we don't need that kind of drama going on right now," said Shai Simpson, a Knoxville resident who participated in the protest. "We need something that's going to bring us back up right now."

Schiano posted a 68-67 record from 2001-11 as the head coach at Rutgers, where he turned around what had been one of the nation's most downtrodden programs. He also went 11-21 as coach of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2012-13.

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick expressed his support for Schiano on Sunday after the Patriots' victory over the Miami Dolphins. Belichick's son Stephen played for Schiano at Rutgers.

Belichick called Schiano "one of the very best coaches, I think, in our profession." Belichick cited the loyalty that NFL players from Rutgers have toward their alma mater.

"I think the relationship that he has with his kids, with his players, and how well prepared his players are (when they) come into this league is exceptional," Belichick said.

Tennessee (4-8, 0-8 SEC) ended its season Saturday with a 42-24 loss to Vanderbilt. This year marked the first time Tennessee lost as many as eight games in a single season and the first time the Vols had ever finished winless in SEC play.

AP Sports Writer Mitch Stacy in Columbus, Ohio, and Kyle Hightower in Foxborough, Massachusetts, contributed to this report.

By Steve Megargee, The Associated Press