Meyer: Vols have contacted Schiano about head coaching job

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer says Tennessee has contacted Buckeyes defensive co-ordinator Greg Schiano about its head coaching vacancy.

Meyer didn't have any additional details about Tennessee's potential interest in his defensive co-ordinator. Meyer was speaking Sunday during a conference call previewing Ohio State's Big Ten championship game matchup with Wisconsin

Tennessee is seeking a new coach after the Nov. 12 firing of Butch Jones, who went 34-27 overall and 14-24 in Southeastern Conference competition in five seasons.

Although Schiano has been an assistant at Ohio State the last two seasons, he posted a 68-67 record as Rutgers' head coach from 2001-11 and also had an unsuccessful two-year stint coaching the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.