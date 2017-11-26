No. 17 Gonzaga blows big lead, holds off Texas 76-71 in OT

PORTLAND, Ore. — Rui Hachimura came off the bench to score a career-high 20 points, Josh Perkins added 15 points and No. 17 Gonzaga blew a 21-point second half lead before putting away Texas 76-71 in overtime in a consolation game Sunday at the PK80 Invitational.

Andrew Jones hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation to force OT, capping the Longhorns' unexpected rally. But Texas had three turnovers in overtime, the last of which Silas Melson picked off, leading to a transition layup with 10 seconds left that finally put away the Longhorns.

Melson also hit a key 3-pointer with one minute left in regulation as the shot clock expired and Gonzaga was melting down. The Bulldogs held on despite committing 14 turnovers in the second half, the last of which was picked off by Dylan Osetkowski at midcourt and led to Jones' 3-pointer that sent the game to overtime tied at 67-all.

Matt Coleman led the Longhorns (4-2) with 19 points and Jones finished with 18 points.

Gonzaga needed every bit of a 24-0 run in the first half due to a sloppy stretch of the second half. The Bulldogs went nearly seven minutes without a basket and committed six turnovers during the stretch. Jones' 3-pointer with 5:26 left pulled the Longhorns within 58-47. Gonzaga committed consecutive turnovers in the backcourt and Dylan Osetkowski's free throws with 5:05 left pulled Texas within seven.

Killian Tillie's 3-pointer pushed Gonzaga's lead back to 11, but after a 3 by Jones, baskets by Osetkowski and Jones off turnovers cut the deficit to 63-59 with 2:08 left. Melson's 3 that beat the shot clock appeared to settle the Bulldogs, but Texas had one final push, pulling off the type of rally Duke put on the Longhorns in the semifinals on Friday.

Coleman and Mo Bamba both scored on layups in the final 40 seconds. Bamba's layup with six seconds left allowed Texas to press and forced Perkins' careless pass to midcourt that Osetkowski intercepted and led to Jones' tying 3-pointer.

Tillie and Johnathan Williams both finished with 10 points. The Bulldogs held on despite shooting just 33 per cent in the second half.

THE TAKEAWAY

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs were fortunate to get the contributions they did from Hachimura. He'd never scored more than 12 points but was so good it didn't matter that Williams, Gonzaga's leading scorer, had more turnovers (5) than points (4) in the first 30 minutes. Hachimura was 7 of 14 shooting and added nine rebounds.