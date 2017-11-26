Mixon runs for 114, Bengals beat winless Browns 30-16

CINCINNATI — Rookie Joe Mixon ran for a career-high 114 yards in the Cincinnati Bengals' best offensive showing since the last time they faced Cleveland, a 30-16 victory Sunday that sent the Browns into December still winless for the second year in a row.

The Bengals (5-6) won back-to-back games for only the second time this season. They hadn't scored so many points since they won 31-7 at Cleveland on Oct. 1.

Mixon also had an 11-yard touchdown that put it away in the fourth quarter. The Bengals came into the game with the worst rush offence in the NFL, making it to 100 yards only once before Sunday.

At 0-11, the Browns are starting to run out of chances for that breakthrough win. Last year, they waited until their 15th game to get their only victory and avoid the second 0-16 season in NFL history. They're going down to the wire again.