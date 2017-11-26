Bills pick off Smith in closing minutes, beat Chiefs 16-10

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tyrod Taylor threw for 183 yards and a touchdown in his return to the starting lineup, Tre'Davious White intercepted Alex Smith with just over a minute remaining, and the Buffalo Bills held off Kansas City Chiefs 16-10 on Sunday.

Zay Jones had the touchdown reception and Stephen Hauschka kicked three field goals for the Bills (6-5), but the story was their defence — or the Chiefs' complete lack of offence.

Kansas City (6-5) managed only 236 yards while losing for the fifth time in six games.

Smith threw for 199 yards and a touchdown, but even the Chiefs' lone score came on a catch-and-run by Albert Wilson. They were unable to complete much downfield, and with a ground game going nowhere, the offence was soundly booed most of the game.

Especially when White stepped in front of Smith's pass with 1:11 remaining and the Chiefs at the Buffalo 35. White nearly returned it for a clinching touchdown before Smith finally tracked him down.

It was an especially gratifying win for Bills coach Sean McDermott, who spent 10-plus seasons working for Chiefs counterpart Andy Reid in Philadelphia. And it was even more so considering the heat McDermott had been under after his questionable quarterback change last week.

The Chiefs' offence was dismal in the first half against a defence that had surrendered more than 210 yards per game rushing the past three outings. Kansas City went three-and-out on its first five possessions and, taking away 14 yards of quarterback scrambling, gained 43 yards by the break.

The Bills fared marginally better.

Taylor, getting the start again over pick-prone Nate Peterman, threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jones late in the first quarter. But that was the only offence the Bills could muster as the Chiefs began to bottle up LeSean McCoy and put pressure on their elusive quarterback.

Kansas City finally snapped a streak of eight-plus quarters without a touchdown when Wilson hauled in a swing pass and went 19 yards midway through the third quarter. But the Bills answered quickly with a 49-yard field goal by Hauschka, giving them a 16-10 lead entering the fourth.