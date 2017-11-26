Thomas scores 29, No. 13 Florida St women top Samford 87-62

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Shakayla Thomas scored 29 points, Ama Degbeon had a double-double and No. 13 Florida State rolled to an 87-62 win over Samford on Sunday.

Imani Wright and Nausia Woolfolk added 14 points apiece for the Seminoles (6-0). Thomas was 12-of-17 shooting and Degbeon had 11 points and 11 rebounds plus three blocks.

Hannah Nichols scored half of her 20 points in the first half and the Bulldogs (2-4) overcame 3 of 12 shooting in the first quarter to trail 37-29 at the half. Then Thomas took over, going 8 of 11 from the field and making all four of her field goals for 20 points. She had 12 points in the fourth quarter including 10 in row with two 3-point plays to finish three points shy of her career high. FSU shot 20 of 37 in the second half.

FSU's last 5-0 start was five years ago.