Carson Wentz tosses 3 touchdowns, Eagles beat Bears 31-3

Wentz had a 15-yard TD pass to Nelson Agholor, who flipped over defenders into the end zone to make it 14-0 in the second quarter. Wentz spun away from a blitzer and ran 16 yards on third-and-9 to extend the drive. Then a holding penalty on Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara negated an incomplete pass on third-and-12, and the Eagles scored on the next play.

Another holding penalty on Amukamara gave the Eagles a first down late in the second quarter. Wentz then lofted an 8-yard TD pass to Jeffery to extend the lead to 24-0.

Ajayi ran 30 yards and fumbled at the Bears 5, but Agholor recovered in the end zone for a touchdown and a 31-3 lead.

"We're very balanced," Ajayi said. "We can do a lot of different things, so it keeps them on their toes."

RUN STUFFERS

The Bears entered with the fifth-ranked rushing offence and finished with 6 yards on 14 attempts. They had negative yards before Trubisky scrambled for 12 yards late in the fourth.

"It's really a pride issue when it comes to the run game," Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins said. "Obviously, you have to be able to tackle as well. Our interior line is well-documented in what they can do. Our backers flow and hit, and when they do try to pack us all in and get to the edge, our corners show up with attitude. Knowing your scheme is a big deal, but a lot of the run game comes down to attitude."

STATS

Ertz is the first player to have 100 yards receiving for the Eagles this season. ... Jeffery had five receptions for 52 yards and one TD against his former team. ... Wentz is five TD passes away from setting a single-season team record. Sonny Jurgensen had 32 TD passes in 1961. ... Eagles are the only NFL team that hasn't allowed a TD in the first quarter this season. ... Bears were the first team not to get a first down in the first half of a game since the Chiefs against the Raiders in Week 15, 2012. ... Eagles have three receivers — Ertz, Jeffery and Agholor — with six or more TD receptions.

PERFECT STRIKE

After his TD catch, Jeffery went bowling and his teammates lined up as the pins. Jeffery did a fake roll and all the players went down in the end zone for a strike.

INJURIES

Bears: OL Josh Sitton entered concussion protocol. ... S Adrian Amos injured a hamstring.

Eagles: LB Joe Walker suffered a stinger in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Bears: Host the San Francisco 49ers (1-9) next Sunday.

Eagles: Visit the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) next Sunday night

By Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press