Binghamton beats D-III Hartwick 97-65 behind Bruce's 23

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Thomas Bruce made all 10 of his shots, scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Binghamton beat Division-III Hartwick 97-65 on Sunday.

The Hawks played Binghamton tough in the first half and trailed just 45-36 after the first half, but the 6-foot-9 Bruce used his size and length and started the second half with three straight dunks, Bobby Ahearn made a pair of free throws and Binghamton (3-4) led 53-38.

Emerson Davis scored 17 points for the Bearcats shooting 7 for 8 from the floor and J.C. Show scored 15. Binghamton shot 39 for 74 (52.7 per cent).

Meanwhile, the Hawks put four players in double figures with Corey Baker and Kevin Townes each scoring 15 points and Marc Du Moulin and Brandon LaForest both scoring 10.