Maine hits 14 3s in 78-72 win over Quinnipiac

HAMDEN, Conn. — Vernon Lowndes Jr. scored 20 points with school record 5 of 5 3-pointers and Maine made 14 of 23 3s to beat Quinnipiac 78-72 on Sunday for its first win of the season.

Maine's school record is 16 3-pointers, set three times and reached most recently against Longwood on Nov. 25, 2015.

Aaron Calixte scored 18 points and hit two of Maine's five 3-pointers in their opening 21-5 run. Seven Maine players hit a 3 in the first half on 71.4 per cent shooting and the Black Bears (1-5) led 46-23 at halftime.

Danny Evans added 10 for Maine, who shot 52.9 per cent from the floor while holding the Bobcats to 35.2 per cent and 10 of 33 from behind the arc.