Resurrected UAB program to face Ohio in Bahamas Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The UAB Blazers will cap their first season back on the field in the Bahamas.

The Blazers will face Ohio in the Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 22 after the program's best year as an FBS team.

"The amount of work our coaches and players have put in over the past two years has been incredible and we are thrilled to play in the Bahamas Bowl," UAB coach Bill Clark said Sunday.

UAB shut down the football, bowling and rifle programs after the 2014 season in a cost-cutting move. The Birmingham school brought all three programs back after an outpouring of financial support from fans and the community.