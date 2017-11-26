Fans from all teams cheer on CFL faves at Grey Cup

OTTAWA — Fans were talking down the trash talk between two big city mayors as they streamed into Ottawa's TD Place stadium for today's Canadian Football League championship finale.

The mayors of Calgary and Toronto exchanged jabs about the Grey Cup on Saturday, ahead of the showdown between the Stampeders and Argonauts.

The banter was sparked after a reporter tweeted that Jim Watson, the mayor of Grey Cup host city Ottawa, would be supporting the Argos since his hometown Ottawa Redblacks were eliminated in the CFL East semifinal.

In a message on Twitter, Toronto Mayor John Tory welcomed Watson to the Argonauts’ fanbase, telling him there was "plenty of room on the Toronto Argos bandwagon."

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi quoted Tory's tweet as he took a shot at the Argonauts' low attendance numbers in Toronto, saying there was plenty of room on the Argo's bandwagon, "since there's never been anyone actually on it."

The Argonauts struggled to fill BMO Field all season, averaging 13,914 fans in the stadium with a 27,000 person capacity, nearly 11,000 fewer than the average league attendance.

But the low numbers at home didn't dampen the spirits of Toronto fans who ventured to Ottawa to cheer their team to victory.

"They don't look very hard because we're here, and they'll hear us today," Toronto supporter Charlene McNair said of Calgary fans as she made her way into the sold out Ottawa stadium.

Still, McNair, decked out head-to-toe in blue and white Argos colours, admitted she was a little surprised that Toronto made it to the playoffs considering how they started the season.

The team was 4-6 at the end of August, but McNair said she has watched as Toronto has turned its game around enough to bring it to a Grey Cup game for the first time since 2012 when they beat the Stampeders.