Thomas scores 38, Bucknell tops Stony Brook 85-76

STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Zach Thomas poured in a career-high 38 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to power Bucknell to an 85-76 victory over Stony Brook on Sunday.

Thomas knocked down 10 of 17 shots, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range, and all 13 of his free throws. He added seven assists and three steals for the Bison (3-4), who picked up their first road win in five tries this season.

Thomas' first points didn't come until 12:33 remained in the first half on a 3-pointer to pull Bucknell within 14-13. Bruce Moore's 3-pointer gave Bucknell a 25-24 lead and then Thomas went off scoring 15 straight points for the Bison to forge a 40-31 halftime lead.

Bryan Sekunda's 3-pointer pulled the Seawolves (1-5) within 68-63 with 7:46 left in the second half, but Thomas had a layup and six straight free throws down the stretch to wrap up the win.