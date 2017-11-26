Stephen F. Austin downs Florida A&M 79-63

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — TJ Holyfield scored 22 points on 10-of-14 shooting, Ivan Canete added 14, including a go-ahead free throw, and Stephen F. Austin rallied to beat first-time opponent Florida A&M 79-63 on Sunday.

Kevon Harris scored 18 points and Canete and Leon Gilmore III had six rebounds apiece for the Lumberjacks (5-1), who trailed 30-29 at halftime.

Canete's free throw tied it at 32 early in the second half and he scored nine points in a 16-1 run for a 46-33 lead while the Rattlers went scoreless for nearly five minutes. Holyfield's dunk sparked an 8-3 run and the Lumberjacks led by 16 with 4:17 to play.

Aaron Augustin distributed six of the Lumberjacks' 14 assists and grabbed five of their 12 steals. Stephen F. Austin shot 53.7 per cent from the field to Florida A&M's 40 per cent.