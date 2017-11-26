Norway's Jansrud wins World Cup super-G at Lake Louise

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Kjetil Jansrud of Norway won the World Cup super-G on Sunday, beating Austrian's Max Franz by 0.28 seconds.

The 32-year-old Jansrud finished in 1 minute, 30.76 seconds. In 2014, he won both the super-G and downhill at Lake Louise. He was fifth in the downhill Saturday

"Yesterday, was a decent effort. My result was fifth place, but I didn't feel very confident in my skiing, which is not cool," Jansrud said. "So it was good to get on top of things today, gather my thoughts and try to attack it."

Austria's Hannes Reichelt was third, 0.32 seconds back.

The course became icier between the morning inspection and the noon race start. Lifting and settling fog, along with rain turning to snow and back again, altered visibility throughout the race.

Reigning world super-G champion Erik Guay of Canada withdrew from both races this weekend because of a sore back.

"Erik is one of the big competitors around," Jansrud said. "He's important for the sport in Canada. He's also reigning champ, so we're missing out. I think Erik was smart today and this weekend. Unfortunately before a home crowd, that's a tough decision to make. Hopefully it will pay off at the Olympics."

Beat Feuz of Switzerland won the downhill.

The women will be in Lake Louise next week, while the men head to Beaver Creek, Colorado.

By The Associated Press