Towns scores 32 points, T-Wolves beat Booker-less Suns

The Wolves outscored the Suns 66-50 in the paint, and had 32 second-chance points to Phoenix's 12.

T.J. Warren — who also had 35 points in the first meeting with the Timberwolves — had 18 points for the Suns, and Phoenix started its six-game trip with its third straight loss.

Minnesota built an early 14-point lead before Phoenix's bench pulled the Suns back into it. James had eight second-quarter points to help spark a 25-15 run that gave the Suns a brief four-point lead before Wiggins got hot with three straight buckets to put the Wolves back in front.

BOOKER'S STATUS

Triano said he hoped Booker's status would be day-to-day, but that he still needed to speak with the trainers. "They said if he sat out today it would give him a chance to rest a couple more days, so I'm hoping that means he gets to play." Before the game, Triano said Booker's injury occurred Friday night in a home loss to New Orleans.

TAJ'S TALLY

Taj Gibson had 16 points and a season-high 14 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season. He finished 8 of 12 from the floor, matching a career high for made field goals. While most of the attention on Minnesota's revamped roster has focused on Jimmy Butler, Gibson has emerged as a reliable inside presence. "He adds a lot to the team, the way he plays," Thibodeau said. "He's got great quickness, he's got great feet, but there's a toughness to him that makes him what we need, too."

TIP-INS

Suns: Josh Jackson started in Booker's place and finished with five points. ... The Suns' bench scored 61 points. The unit entered the game averaging 45.4 points over its previous five games. ... Phoenix lost for the first time in four games when shooting 50 per cent from the floor. ... The Suns went 13 of 26 from 3-point range, one off the team's season high for 3-pointers made.

Timberwolves: The Wolves improved to 12-8 to equal their best 20-game start since the 2005-06 season. ... Starting point guard Jeff Teague (sore right Achilles) and reserve forward Nemanja Bjelica (sprained left foot) missed their second-consecutive games. Before the game, Thibodeau said both players were "getting closer, but I'm not sure that they're there yet." Bjelica's injury is the same foot that required surgery to repair a fracture last season, and Thibodeau said the team has consulted with the surgeon. "I think he's good but we just want to make sure."

UP NEXT

Suns: At Chicago on Tuesday night.

Timberwolves: Host Washington on Tuesday night.

By Andres Ybarra, The Associated Press