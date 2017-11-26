Jaylen Barford leads Arkansas rout of UConn 102-67

PORTLAND, Ore. — All the attention will be on the amount of points Arkansas dropped on Connecticut. It got out of hand because of how good the Razorbacks were on defence.

"I thought we had fun playing defence," Arkansas coach Mike Anderson said. "And that's what I stressed with our guys coming out early and setting a defensive tone."

Jaylen Barford scored 16 of his 24 points in the first half, and Arkansas used a huge second-half run to rout Connecticut 102-67 on Sunday in the consolation bracket of the PK80 Invitational.

The Razorbacks (5-1) rebounded nicely from being overwhelmed by North Carolina in the semifinals on Friday. Arkansas led 45-31 at halftime and blew away the Huskies in the second half thanks to a 19-0 run that gave the Razorbacks a 72-41 lead. The Razorbacks topped 100 points for the second time this season after scoring 101 in a win over Bucknell.

So while they had fun with all the points being scored, it was predicated by an excellent defensive effort.

"It's amazing how you do that (on defence) what takes place on offence," Anderson said. "If your defence is really solid and good and you're making shots, a lot of good things take place."

Barford was a spectator for a big chunk of the second half. His 24 points came in just 28 minutes. He was 9 of 12 shooting, including 4 of 5 on 3-pointers. He was the leader of a tremendous shooting performance by the Razorbacks, hitting 60 per cent for the game and 65 per cent in the second half. Arkansas was 11 of 19 on 3-pointers.

Daryl Macon added 16 points after leaving Friday's game against North Carolina early due to an ankle injury, and C.J. Jones had 19 points.

Jalen Adams added 16 for the Huskies (4-2), but very little went UConn's way two days after watching Michigan State run away in the second half for a 77-57 victory. Terry Larrier added 18 points, but left late in the second half with an apparent right leg injury after landing awkwardly. Larrier limped off with 5:45 left.

It was the most lopsided loss for the Huskies since a 40-point loss to Syracuse early in the 1977 season.