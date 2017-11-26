Davis leads NC Central past SE Missouri St 77-70

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Raasean Davis notched his third double-double of the season with 20 points and 10 rebounds and North Carolina Central held off Southeast Missouri State 77-70 on Sunday.

The two teams were playing for the first time in 28 years. NC Central beat the Redhawks 73-46 in the 1989 Division II championship game in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Eagles (3-5) were trailing 19-18 when Alston Jones scored eight points in a 10-0 run for a 28-19 lead with 8:09 left in the first half.

Davis and Reginald Gardner Jr. did all the scoring in a 10-4 run to open the second half for a 51-36 lead. Southeast Missouri State used an 8-0 spurt, all on free throws, to get within 59-58 with 8:44 left to play. But Pablo Rivas sank a 3-pointer, Davis had a 3-point play and a layup, and C.J. Wiggins hit a 3 to push the Eagles' lead back to 70-61. Rivas and Gardner each made two free throws in the last 35 seconds to preserve the win.