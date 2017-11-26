Mitchell scores 21 points, Wright State holds on 57-56

DAYTON, Ohio — Justin Mitchell scored 21 points including a basket with 56 seconds left to lead Wright State to a 57-56 victory over Fairfield on Sunday, the final day of the Wright State Tournament.

The Raiders (4-3) won their fourth straight game and swept their three tournament opponents.

Wright State had a 14-point lead with 13 minutes left but was outscored 20-8 over the next 10 minutes with Jesus Cruz scoring eight points and Ferron Flavours Jr. six.

Mitchell then made a left-handed floater for the Raiders' first field goal in 8 1/2 minutes. Flavours cut the lead to one with a 3-pointer with seven seconds left and Wright State turned the ball over when it couldn't inbound. But Cruz couldn't get a good look in the key and he passed to Flavours, whose hurried jump shot went off the rim.