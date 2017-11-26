No. 7 Miami loses TE Chris Herndon to knee injury

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — No. 7 Miami has lost tight end Christopher Herndon IV for the rest of the season to an injured medial collateral ligament in his left knee.

Herndon will have surgery this week, and has played his last game for the Hurricanes.

Herndon had a career-year as a senior for the Hurricanes, with 40 catches for 477 yards and four touchdowns.

Miami plays No. 1 Clemson in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game on Saturday. Herndon is expected to be replaced in the Miami starting lineup by Michael Irvin II, son of the Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Hurricanes' star.