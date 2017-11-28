Correction: NC A&T-East Carolina story

GREENVILLE, N.C. — In a story Nov. 26 about the men's college basketball game between North Carolina A&T and East Carolina, The Associated Press erroneously referred to East Carolina as Eastern Carolina. In the same story, The AP referred to East Carolina as the Buccaneers sted the Pirates.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Edmead, Olujobi lead NC A&T over East Carolina 87-81

Aaren Edmead scored 25 points, Femi Olujobi had 23 points, including a go-ahead layup late, and North Carolina A&T beat East Carolina 87-81

Aaren Edmead scored 25 points, Femi Olujobi had 23 points, including a go-ahead layup late, and North Carolina A&T beat East Carolina 87-81 on Sunday.

Edmead had six assists, Olujobi grabbed nine rebounds, and Devonte Boykins added 13 points for the Aggies (5-1).

Olujobi's layup with 5:39 left to play put the Aggies up 71-69 for the game's sixth lead change. The Pirates closed to 73-71 on a free throw by Isaac Fleming, but Edmead hit a 3, Olujobi added two free throws and a 3-point play, and the Aggies pulled ahead 83-76. Edmead scored the Aggies' final four points.

Olujobi made 11 of 12 free throws, the Aggies hit 29 of 34 from the foul line (85.3 per cent) and scored 21 points off 16 ECU turnovers.

NC A&T led 22-12 in the first half after a 9-2 run capped by Boykins' 3-pointer and was up 43-40 at halftime behind Olujobi's 13 points.

Fleming scored 23 points, Kentrell Barkley had 19 with 11 rebounds, Shawn Williams scored 19 and B.J. Tyson 11 for ECU (2-4).