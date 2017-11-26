Sean McDermott gets sweet win as Bills hold off Chiefs

"A little shock there, no doubt," said Smith, who threw a pick to Tre'Davious White with just over a minute left that sealed the outcome. "Yeah, a little frustrated."

ONE RECORD ENDS

Bills kicker Steven Hauschka missed a 52-yard field goal with just under four minutes left in the second quarter, snapping his NFL-record streak of converting 13 consecutive attempts from 50 or more yards that dated to 2014. Hauschka would redeem himself later, hitting a 56-yard try right before the half. That marked his seventh field goal from more than 50 yards, a Bills single-season record.

ANOTHER BEGINS

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's 45-yard field goal late in the second quarter was his 23rd in a row — a franchise record. Butker hasn't missed with the Chiefs since his very first kick back in Week 4, shortly after he was claimed off waivers from Carolina.

WILSON RETURNS

Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson returned after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury suffered during a Week 8 win over the Denver Broncos.

"It felt great to be out there with the guys," Wilson said. "Unfortunately, we didn't get the job done so it kind of takes away from the feeling."

Wilson finished with three receptions for 36 yards, including the offence's lone touchdown on a 19-yard pass from Smith early in the second half.

PERFECT PUNTING PLAN

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill's prowess on punt returns is no secret, and that's causing special teams coaches to pay just as much attention to him as defensive co-ordinators.

Same goes for opposing punters, for that matter. Hill couldn't get anything going in the return game Sunday, advancing just two punts for zero net yards and being forced into several fair catches.

"He's a dangerous returner," Bills punter Colton Schmidt said. "Tons of speed. The game plan was just to isolate him and cause him to take fair catches or kick the ball right on the sideline so he can't return it."

REGGIE'S REVENGE

Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland was traded from the Bills less than two weeks before the season opener, and got his first chance to prove himself against his former team Sunday. He made his mark by leading all players with eight tackles and three tackles for loss.

Despite his history with Buffalo, he says the motivation wasn't any higher than usual.

"Anytime you play against another grown man who wants to hit you in your mouth, there is always motivation," Ragland said, downplaying any animosity toward his former team.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Jordan Wolf, The Associated Press