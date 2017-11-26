Carson Wentz tosses 3 touchdowns, Eagles beat Bears 31-3

"It just shows you how unselfish this team is," Pederson said. "The fact that it's not all about one guy. It's everybody. Everybody's making plays on offence. The fact that we're spreading the ball around and everybody's involved and we're still being efficient on offence is a tribute to the way these guys work and practice each week."

Ertz was on the sideline with most of the regulars before going in the game on third down to make his final catch on a pass from Nick Foles.

"It shows how close these guys are, how much we truly care about one another," Ertz said. "Everyone is happy for the other man's success. I think that's a testament to this team."

GROUND AND POUND: LeGarrette Blount ran for 97 yards, Jay Ajayi had a 30-yard run that ended with Nelson Agholor recovering his fumble in the end zone for a TD, and the Eagles racked up 176 yards rushing. Meanwhile, Philly's defence held the Bears to just 6 yards rushing. Jordan Howard, who entered leading the NFC with 841 yards rushing, had 6 on seven carries.

ROOKIE MISTAKES: Rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, making his seventh start, was overwhelmed by Philadelphia's ferocious defence. He was 17 of 33 for 147 yards, threw two interceptions and was sacked twice.

"I don't like losing, and that's a big motivator for me," Trubisky said. "You just get that sick feeling from it. Hopefully a lot of those guys in the locker room feel the same way. It motivates us to go back to work and get better for this week. You go out there and get embarrassed, and you know you're capable of better. So hopefully we look within ourselves and get better for next week because I know we're capable of playing better."

FLIPPING AWESOME: Wentz had a 15-yard TD pass to Agholor, who flipped over defenders into the end zone to make it 14-0 in the second quarter. Before that play, Wentz had a spectacular run when he spun away from a blitzer and scrambled 16 yards on third-and-9 to extend the drive.

SUPPORTING COACH: Bears coach John Fox is 12-31 in three seasons and faces questions about his future on a weekly basis. But players have his back.

"I would love to have Foxy back for many years," defensive lineman Akiem Hicks said. "He's one of my favourite head coaches I have ever had."

By Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press